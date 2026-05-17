People asked me to arrest their kids: L-G Sinha on J&K drug crisis

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha says people have walked into his office asking him to arrest their own children. That desperation, he told The Indian Express, is one of the reasons that pushed him to launch an aggressive, month-long campaign against drug addiction and “narco-terror” in the Union Territory.

The results have been instantaneous: Over 1,400 people have been arrested under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act in J&K so far this year — more than 800 of them in the past month alone.

“We are making every effort possible to counter this threat. I’ve had people come to my office asking to arrest their kids because they could not handle this on their own. Generally, too, when people come to meet me, they raise this issue, and I realised that it needed greater intervention.”