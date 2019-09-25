Pension rule changed, families of govt staff who die early in service to benefit

The government has amended the central pension rules to ensure families of government employees who die after serving for less than seven years get enhanced pension vis-à-vis the last pay drawn.

The move is expected to benefit widows of Central Armed Police Forces personnel.

The government notified amendment to Rule 54 of Central Civil Service (Pension) Rules, 1972. Earlier, the family pension was payable at enhanced rate of 50 per cent of the pay last drawn for 10 years. If the employee had rendered continuous service of not less than seven years, the rate of pension was 30 per cent of the pay last drawn.