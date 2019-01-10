Pension panel asks DCs to submit farmers’ details in 10 days

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala said Wednesday that soon the committee constituted for formulating a pension scheme for farmers would submit its report to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Speaking to The Indian Express, Barala, who is head of the committee, said that they were also discussing the inclusion of farm labourers in the scheme. On Wednesday, Subhash Barala presided over a second meeting of the committee.

“This committee would soon submit its report to the government so that it is able to further start the process,” said Barala. It was informed in the meeting that Deputy Commissioners of all the districts would be directed to send the existing data of the farmers of their districts as soon as possible and send the entire data within 10 days so that the committee can take further action on the basis of collected data, he added.