Penguin pulls plug on Joe Sacco’s book on Muzaffarnagar riots

Joe Sacco, the acclaimed graphic novelist whose illustrated dispatches from Gaza, Palestine, and the Balkans have explored new facets in war journalism and comics reporting, turned his unflinching eye on India in his latest work, The Once and Future Riot. In 135 pages, it chronicles the 2013 Muzaffarnagar communal clashes that left over 60 dead and 40,000 displaced.

Readers in India hoping to find it at their local bookstore will be disappointed: Penguin Random House India has pulled the plug on distributing the title, The Indian Express has learnt.

The book, published last year, was expected to hit Indian shelves by August-September. But, Gaurav Shrinagesh, CEO of Penguin Random House (PRH) India, confirmed that the title was red-flagged during a pre-check and legal scrutiny process. “We had highlighted certain things on the Joe Sacco title but they (Penguin UK) did not get back to us,” he said. “One problem was a map in the book showing inaccurate boundaries of India. Besides that, we had raised some content questions and asked for citations which never came.”