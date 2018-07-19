Pending appeals: Supreme Court pulls up Centre, states over absence of ad-hoc judges

The court was hearing the bail plea of a Madhya Pradesh man who was in jail for six years. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar) The court was hearing the bail plea of a Madhya Pradesh man who was in jail for six years. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

THE SUPREME Court Wednesday pulled up the Centre and states over the large number of pending criminal appeals and the absence of ad-hoc judges to clear them.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman and Indu Malhotra asked them to submit an action plan to deal with the situation in eight weeks. “According to us, therefore, we want the Union as well as the states to give us an action plan within a period of eight weeks from today on affidavit stating exactly how they intend to create the necessary infrastructure so that ad-hoc judges be appointed to dispose of these matters,” it ruled.

The court was hearing the bail plea of a Madhya Pradesh man who was in jail for six years.

While granting him bail, the court painted a grim picture of the affairs and said “criminal appeals apparently of the year 2001 and 2002 alone are being taken up for hearing in the state of Madhya Pradesh”.

It said that “citizens of India have to face enormous hardship — many persons are languishing in jails. We are not at all happy with the stand taken by either the Union of India or the state of Madhya Pradesh”.

The court pointed to a resolution adopted at a meeting of former Chief Justice of India T S Thakur and the then Chief Justices of various High Courts to appoint ad-hoc judges and wondered what had happened to it.

“We may indicate that a previous Chief Justice of this court had meetings with the Chief Justices from all the states in which it was suggested, and finally adopted by way of resolution, that ad-hoc judges be appointed within the present constitutional scheme to take care of arrears of this kind. We wish to know what steps have been taken in this regard by the Union of India as well as all the other states,” the bench said.

The Court will hear the matter next on September 18.

