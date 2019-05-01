Toggle Menu
Pelted with stones by villagers after ‘theft bid’, Dalit youth dead: UP Policehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/pelted-with-stones-by-villagers-after-theft-bid-dalit-youth-dead-up-police-5703774/

Pelted with stones by villagers after ‘theft bid’, Dalit youth dead: UP Police

The villagers reportedly threw stones at three constables who tried to save Satish Raidas (25), the police said. The constables suffered minor injuries.

Dalit, Dalit youth murder, dalit lynching, salit being pelted with stones, Manikpur dalit murder, indian express
Autopsy has been conducted and the report is awaited.

A Dalit youth died after being pelted with stones by unidentified villagers after he was allegedly caught attempting theft in a house at Mundipur village under Manikpur police station area of Pratapgarh early Tuesday, police said.

The villagers reportedly threw stones at three constables who tried to save Satish Raidas (25), the police said. The constables suffered minor injuries.

The situation was controlled after an additional police team arrived and used mild force to disperse the crowd. Raidas was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Pratapgarh, Shivaji said an FIR was lodged against unidentified villagers on a complaint filed by Raidas’s father Pancham Lal, who runs a grocery shop. No one has been arrested.

Autopsy has been conducted and the report is awaited.

Advertising

Manikpur police station SHO Vijay Kumar Rai said that around 4.30 am, a villager spotted someone inside the locked house of a local resident, Peetambar. The villager raised the alarm and several others rushed to the spot. Peetambar and his family had shifted to a new house in Kunda, 13 km away.

“Villagers broke the door of Peetambar’s house, which was locked from inside, and dragged Raidas out of the house. Assailants pelted him with stones as he lay on the road,” Rai said.

“Three police constables rushed to the spot. When they tried to save Raidas, villagers also pelted them with stones. Constables informed the police control room, after which I and additional forces rushed to the spot. We sent Raidas and constables Brijesh Singh, Saurabh Pandey and Inder Yadav to hospital. Doctors declared Raidas dead upon arrival. The constables were discharged after medical treatment.”

Raidas was unemployed and was booked in 2017 in a theft case, said Rai. “We have identified two persons involved in the incident. Police are conducting raids to trace them.”

Circle Officer, Kunda, Radhey Shyam said that Raidas’s house is next to Peetambar’s. “It is part of investigation to identify who raised voice that someone had entered Peetambar’s residence. No CCTV was installed near the spot. Investigation is on.”

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Cyclone Fani set to hit Odisha on May 3, cause extensive damage
2 Asaram son gets life in jail for raping devotee
3 Valley traders allege trucks with perishables being unnecessarily stopped on national highway