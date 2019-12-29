Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away at 88

Pejawar Mutt Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji. Pejawar Mutt Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji.

Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away on Sunday morning. He was 88.

The seer was admitted to KMC Hospital on December 20, after he developed breathing difficulties. He was in the ICU ever since.

He was moved from KMC Hospital to Udupi Sri Kirshna Mutt today morning. Former union minister Uma Bharti, who is a disciple of the seer, arrived at the Mutt to pay her respects.

Vishwesha Teertha Swami with Prime Minister Vishwesha Teertha Swami with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

On Saturday, doctors said his condition has deteriorated and is in critical condition. Mutt officials and the junior pontiff Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji said they have decided to shift the seer from the hospital to the mutt on Sunday as per his wish, and the treatment would continue there.

Doctors had earlier said the pontiff was being treated for extensive pneumonia.

With the seer’s condition critical, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who was touring the coastal region, rushed to the hospital.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the seer, Yediyurappa said, “Pejawar seer’s health is deteriorating every second, doctors are putting in all their efforts, their efforts are continuing. There is no improvement is what doctors are saying.”

“We have left everything to Lord Krishna,” the Chief Minister, who has decided to stay in Udupi on Sunday as well, said.

with PTI inputs

