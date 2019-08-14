Rajasthan court likely to pronounce verdict in case against Pehlu Khan

Toggle Menu
Pehlu Khan’s grieving wife and sons. Amit Mehra

A Rajasthan court is likely to pronounce its verdict in the case against Pehlu Khan Wednesday. Earlier in July, the Rajasthan Police moved an application in court, requesting permission to re-investigate certain aspects of the case against the sons of lynched dairy farmer Pehlu Khan.

In May 2019, a chargesheet was filed against Khan’s sons and against Khan Mohammed, allegedly the owner of the pickup truck carrying cattle when the lynching occurred. Irshad and Aarif were charged under sections 5, 8 and 9 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995, while Mohammed was charged under section 6 of the Act.

Khan and his companions — including his sons — were attacked by cow vigilantes in Alwar for transporting cattle on April 1, 2017. Khan died two days later, with the incident resulting in nationwide outrage.

