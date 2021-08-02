Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls for probe into Pegasus spyware row, first BJP ally to do so

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose JD(U) is an ally of the BJP, Monday called for a probe in the Pegasus spyware controversy that has rocked the monsoon session of Parliament.

“A probe should be done, indeed. We have been hearing about telephone tapping for so many days,” Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The JD(U) chief, who heads the government in Bihar with the BJP, also said that that matter should also be discussed in Parliament as Opposition leaders have been “reiterating (for talks) for so many days”.

In Parliament, Opposition parties have united to protest against the alleged snooping and have been continuously demanding a discussion on the matter in both the Houses.

However, the Narendra Modi-led central government has denied allegations that the Pegasus spyware was being used to snoop on public figures. It has also called the report “sensational”, and an attempt “to malign Indian democracy and its well-established institutions”.

Last week, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the controversy was a “non-issue” and that the government was ready for discussion on people-related issues.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties have urged the government to either order a joint parliamentary committee probe into the issue or request the Supreme Court to appoint a sitting judge to investigate the matter.

A global collaborative investigative project has revealed that the Pegasus spyware was used to target over 300 mobile phone numbers in India, including that of Ministers in the Narendra Modi government, various Opposition leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a constitutional authority, and several journalists and business persons.