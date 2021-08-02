scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 02, 2021
Must Read

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls for probe into Pegasus spyware row, first BJP ally to do so

Nitish Kumar, who heads the government in Bihar with the BJP, also said that that matter should also be discussed in Parliament as Opposition leaders have been "reiterating (for talks) for so many days".

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
August 2, 2021 5:31:24 pm
After 2019 refusal, JD(U) now keen to join Union ministryBihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose JD(U) is an ally of the BJP, Monday called for a probe in the Pegasus spyware controversy that has rocked the monsoon session of Parliament.

“A probe should be done, indeed. We have been hearing about telephone tapping for so many days,” Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The JD(U) chief, who heads the government in Bihar with the BJP, also said that that matter should also be discussed in Parliament as Opposition leaders have been “reiterating (for talks) for so many days”.

In Parliament, Opposition parties have united to protest against the alleged snooping and have been continuously demanding a discussion on the matter in both the Houses.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

However, the Narendra Modi-led central government has denied allegations that the Pegasus spyware was being used to snoop on public figures. It has also called the report “sensational”, and an attempt “to malign Indian democracy and its well-established institutions”.

Read |Supreme Court to take up on Aug 5 pleas for probe into Pegasus snooping claims

Last week, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the controversy was a “non-issue” and that the government was ready for discussion on people-related issues.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties have urged the government to either order a joint parliamentary committee probe into the issue or request the Supreme Court to appoint a sitting judge to investigate the matter.

A global collaborative investigative project has revealed that the Pegasus spyware was used to target over 300 mobile phone numbers in India, including that of Ministers in the Narendra Modi government, various Opposition leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a constitutional authority, and several journalists and business persons.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 02: Latest News

Advertisement