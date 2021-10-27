Pegasus row: Congress welcomes SC order, Trinamool says ‘first step towards justice’

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to constitute an independent committee to probe into the Pegasus snooping allegations, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday welcomed the decision, while Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy advised the central government to “cut your losses”.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress chief spokesperson stated, “Welcome SC order setting up Special Committee to examine misuse of spyware Pegasus despite Modi government’s embarrassing attempts to evade, avoid and divert attention in the name of national security.”

He added, “Pseudo-Nationalism is the last refuge of cowardly fascists everywhere.” He also quoted an excerpt from George Orwell’s novel, 1984, stating, “The mirror today for Modi Govt is the quote from George Orwell’s ‘1984’ – “A dystopian state, where the Govt oppresses free speech, manufactures false propaganda on a daily basis and violates the personal lives of its citizens through constant surveillance.””

Pseudo-Nationalism is the last refuge of cowardly fascists everywhere. Welcome SC order setting up Spl Committee to examine misuse of spyware #Pegasus despite Modi Govts embarrassing attempts to evade, avoid & divert attention in the name of National Security. Satyamev Jayate! — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 27, 2021

The Supreme Court in its judgment, too, quoted Orwell, “If you want to keep a secret, you must also hide it from yourself.” The top court stated that the petitions seeking a probe into the Pegasus row raise an “Orwellian concern” — which refers to a dystopian, totalitarian state — about the alleged possibility of utilising modern technology to hear what you hear, see what you see and to know what you do.

Meanwhile, Subramanian Swamy likened the SC order on Pegasus commission to Watergate — a major political scandal in the US, revealed after five men were caught wiretapping phones and stealing documents, and later found to be linked to President Richard Nixon’s reelection campaign.

“The SC set-up Commission on Pegasus Snoopgate is like Watergate. The “Cover Up” will be more damaging to the Modi government than transparency the government has failed to exhibit so far. My advice: Cut your Losses,” Swamy tweeted.

The SC set up Commission on Pegasus Snoopgate is like Watergate. The “Cover Up” will be more damaging to Modi Govt than Transparency the Govt failed to exhibit so far. My advice: Cut your Losses — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 27, 2021

Trinamool Congress member and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra stated that the independent probe was the “first step towards justice in the Pegasus issue”.

“In the task of upholding of fundamental rights, the State cannot be an adversary.“ Thank you to SC for pointing this out & taking 1st step towards justice in Pegasus issue — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 27, 2021

The Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, stated that the probe will ensure the truth comes out, adding that the “Modi govt stands exposed for not allowing the house to run.” He noted that the government is yet to deny the use of Pegasus spyware and the apex court has observed this as well.

Opposition has been pressing the Govt to accept or deny the use of #Pegasus spyware. Govt hasn’t yet denied deploying #Pegasus & this has been observed by SC as well. Modi govt stands exposed for not allowing the house to run. SC appointed committee will ensure truth comes out. — Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha (@LoPIndia) October 27, 2021

