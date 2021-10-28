Pegasus row: Court order in line with Centre’s affidavit, says BJP

THE BJP said on Wednesday that the Supreme Court’s order was in line with the government’s affidavit which sought an expert committee to “counter” the “attempt to create a false narrative” by people with “vested interests”.

“The government filed an affidavit which categorically said there was an attempt to create a false narrative by people with vested interests, and it would be fair to appoint an expert committee to counter this narrative. The court today appointed a committee. We welcome it,” said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

“The affidavit clearly said it was a manufactured controversy based on some conjectures, surmises and unsubstantiated reports. The committee is to look into it, and will do its investigation. BJP believes in democratic values. Truth will prevail,” he said.

The JD(U), an ally of the BJP, also welcomed the order, saying it upheld the constitutional rights of citizens. “The SC has upheld the right to privacy, which is a constitutional right. The court has held that it has to be protected at every level,” said JD(U) leader K C Tyagi. He recalled that Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar was among the first leaders to seek a probe into the issue.

Earlier, the government had stonewalled demands by Opposition parties for an inquiry, or even a debate in Parliament, on the Pegasus issue. The BJP, which had maintained that it was a “non-issue”, was embarrassed when Nitish Kumar backed the Opposition’s demand for a probe and a debate in Parliament.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said the ministry will study the SC’s order and the terms of reference of the expert committee. “Our official stand for now is the same as what the minister said in Parliament. These allegations are intended to just sensationalise,” said the official.

An email sent to the IT ministry, seeking an official response, did not elicit any response. Earlier this year, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that the Pegasus issue was an attempt “to malign Indian democracy and its well established institutions”.