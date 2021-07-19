Project Pegasus: Numbers of Rahul Gandhi, Prashant Kishor, Ashok Lavasa & Ashwini Vaishnaw in leaked database

Project Pegasus, a global collaborative investigative project, had earlier revealed that Israeli company NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware targeted over 300 mobile phone numbers in India including that of two serving Ministers in the Narendra Modi government, three Opposition leaders, one constitutional authority, several journalists and business persons.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, election strategist Prashant Kishor, former Election Commissioner Askhok Lavasa, ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Prahlad Patel, TMC leader Abhisekh Banerjee, a Supreme Court staffer who had accused the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment in 2019 are among those whose phones were either breached or were listed as potential targets by the Israeli company NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware, The Wire, a digital news platform, reported on Monday.

The Wire stated that two mobile phone accounts used by Rahul Gandhi and the numbers of five of his social friends and acquaintances were in the list of 300 verified Indian phone numbers that are a part of the leaked database which was first accessed by French non-profit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International, and then shared with 16 media partners.

Being a part of that database does not confirm whether an account has been breached and this can only be confirmed by forensic analysis of the handsets being used by the persons in question at that time. Gandhi’s phones were not among the handsets which were analysed and he has reportedly stopped using those numbers now.

The Wire also reported that three phone numbers belonging to the Supreme Court staffer who had accused the then Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment in 2019 were part of the leaked database. The staffer was dismissed from service in December 2018 — she recorded her allegations in a sworn affidavit on April 20, 2019 and was marked as a person of interest only days later. Eight numbers belonging to her husband and two of his brothers were also part of the database — a total of 11 numbers associated with the complainant and her family were reportedly selected for targeting.

Ashok Lavasa, the only member of the three-man Election Commission to rule that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had violated the Model Code of Conduct while campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, was also selected as a potential target for surveillance.

The number of Senior Assistant Editor of The Indian Express, who had reported in 2019 that there was a serious difference of opinion within the Election Commission when Lavasa had opposed the clean chit given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, was also a part of the leaked database.

The Wire also stated the phone of poll strategist Prashant Kishor was broken into using Pegasus in the midst of the heated campaign for the West Bengal Assembly polls. The report also added that the leaked database also features the mobile numbers of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, Ashwini Viashnaw, who was recently inducted into the Cabinet as the Minister of IT, Communications and Elections, and Railways, and MoS Prahlad Patel.

A founder of election watchdog Association of Democratic Reforms was also the potential target.

On Monday, Vishnaw said in the Lok Sabha that the Pegasus Report was an attempt “to malign Indian democracy and its well established institutions”. Those reports had no factual basis and were categorically denied by all parties including in the Supreme Court. Press reports of 18 July 2021 also seem to be an attempt to malign the Indian democracy and its well established institutions. India’s established protocols when it comes to surveillance. I am sure my friends in opposition who have been in government for years are very well aware of these protocols. Since they have governed the country they would also be aware that any form of illegal surveillance is not possible with the checks and balances with our laws and robust institutions,” he said.

The Wire, a digital news platform, which is part of the collaboration, reported Sunday that the leaked global database of 50,000 telephone numbers, was first accessed by French non-profit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International, and then shared with 16 media partners: The Guardian, Washington Post, Le Monde, Suddeutsche Zeitung, and 11 other Arab and European organisations.