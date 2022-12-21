scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi raises Pegasus in House, Home Minister Amit Shah hits back: ‘Give proof, don’t make baseless allegations’

"You snoop on us, tap on our phones with Pegasus. You spy on journalists with Pegasus. Through Pegasus, how many drug mafia have you caught?" Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said in Lok Sabha.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah responds to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in Lok Sabha on December 21. (Sansad TV/YouTube)

The Lok Sabha Wednesday witnessed a heated exchange between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, after the latter raised allegations of the government tapping mobile phones through Israeli spyware Pegasus.

During a discussion on drug abuse, the MP from Assam said, “I want to ask the Home Minister, how have you increased surveillance at airports and sea and land borders, where drugs enter the country from. You speak about border security, we want to know how you have strengthened border security forces.”

“How are you using intelligence and surveillance? You snoop on us, tap on our phones with Pegasus. You spy on journalists with Pegasus. Through Pegasus, how many drug mafia have you caught?” Gogoi added.

At the remark, Shah hit back, “He (Gogoi) has made some serious allegations that his phone was tapped through Pegasus. Give proof, you can’t just say such things. Give House the proof… of journalists or politicians. This House is for serious discussion, not for baseless politically-motivated allegations.”

Gogoi went on to say that if has made a wrong statement then the government should come forth and assert that it has not used Pegasus.

To this, Shah responded, “You give proof. The Supreme Court has already decided.”

The Supreme Court earlier said that a panel appointed by it to probe allegations of unauthorised use of Israeli NSO Group’s Pegasus software for surveillance found no conclusive evidence on use of the spyware in phones examined by it. The committee had also noted that the central government “has not cooperated” in its probe.

Gogoi also invoked China’s transgressions while speaking in the Lower House. “Today, Rahul (Gandhi) ji is saying that firm action needs to taken against China, but the Centre is hiding behind the Army, when the matter should be raised in the House. All important matters concerning the nations should be discussed in the House. People choose the government not the Army, which is why governments are answerable.”

The Opposition parties Wednesday protested in Parliament, demanding a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the recent clash at Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector and the border situation with China.

