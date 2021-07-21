Pegasus issue serious, people have a right to know who is responsible: Ajit Pawar

He was speaking at a function in Pimpri, where electric three-wheelers were distributed. (File Photo)

STATING that the Pegasus spyware issue was serious, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday called for an investigation to ascertain full facts of the surveillance.

“The Pegasus issue is a serious one. What happened and during whose period… it has taken place, who is responsible for it and who gave the orders? The people have a right to know, there should be no politics in it,” Pawar said, while calling for a thorough investigation.

The deputy CM also said those who had received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine should get relief from the current restrictions. “I am going to discuss the issue with the chief minister in a day or two,” he said. However, Pawar, the guardian minister of Pune, also warned: “The next 100-120 days are very crucial vis-a-vis the third Covid wave. We will have to adhere to all Covid norms and remain alert all the time,” he said.

Flagging the inadequate stock of vaccines, the deputy chief minister said, “The Centre distributes vaccines. Compared to Maharashtra’s population, we are not getting the required number of vaccine doses. The chief minister has urged the Prime Minister to provide vaccine stock after taking into consideration the population of the state. If we get adequate stock of vaccines, citizens will not have to suffer…”.

Pawar said the Centre had announced that from July, vaccine production would increase and adequate stock would be available. “However, adequate vaccine stock has not been made available despite repeatedly pursuing the issue with the Centre. The citizens have developed a mindset for taking the vaccine, there is good response from people across the state,” he said.

Praising the launch of electric three-wheelers, Pawar said, “If we don’t control pollution levels and protect the environment now, the next generation will not forgive us. Electric vehicles are a good alternative to diesel vehicles.”