Pegasus is a tool to silence people: Rahul Gandhi

TARGETING PRIME Minister Narendra Modi over the Pegasus snooping row, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the Israeli spyware is a tool to silence people.

Addressing a ‘Sansad Gherao’ protest organised by the Indian Youth Congress, he said, “Your mobile phone is your voice. Narendra Modi has put the idea of Pegasus in the mobile phone of every youth, not just mine. This idea is that if you speak the truth, Narendra Modi and Pegasus are there in your phones,” he said. “Pegasus is a way to silence the voice of people.” He said the day the youth start speaking the truth, the BJP government will crumble.

He also targeted the government on the issue of employment and job losses, saying the youth cannot get employment till Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister. “Because Narendra Modi has entered into a partnership. And that partnership is not with the youth of the country… His partnership is with 2-3 big industrialists and that partnership is attacking India’s soul and the future of her youth. That is why Modi cannot talk about jobs and will not talk about jobs,” he said.