Pegasus row: ‘Won’t file detailed affidavit’, Centre tells SC, cites national security

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it doesn’t wish to file a detailed affidavit regarding the Pegasus snooping row, stating that “terror organisations better not know which software is used to combat terror.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the apex court that in the interest of national security, details on whether the Centre was using the Pegasus spyware can be debated before a panel of domain experts but not in a affidavit.

“Whether it has been done by A software or B software cannot be said on affidavit. Domain experts unconnected with the government will be looking into it and we will place all before them,” the Solicitor General said.

“Stating such things have its own pitfalls and should not become a part of public discourse. This interest of nation and security of nation,” he added.

The apex court was hearing a batch of petitions seeking an independent probe into the alleged use of the Israeli Pegasus software to spy on citizens. The Centre had earlier filed a brief affidavit, “unequivocally” denying all allegations made by the petitioners and stating that it “will constitute a Committee of Experts in the field which will go into all aspects of the issue” in order “to dispel any wrong narrative spread by certain vested interests”.

On Monday, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana stated that the Court was “not interested to know about national interest issues but we are only on the face of allegations that some software was used to snoop certain citizens like lawyers etc. We wanted to know if its done, to see if its permissible under law.”

The CJI added that as per the IT minister’s statement made in the parliament over the Pegasus row, there are three points to be noted: it requires probe, it can be used by anybody, and if it’s used by government then it’s as per the procedure established by law.

Advocate Kapil Sibal on the other hand argued that the “government wants to hide facts” and questioned why the Centre should be allowed to form a committee of its own. “It should be completely away from government control,” he said.

The hearing in the matter is going on.

— With inputs from Bar and Bench