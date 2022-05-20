scorecardresearch
Friday, May 20, 2022
Pegasus row: Supreme Court grants probe panel time till June 20 to submit report

The committee, headed by former SC judge RV Raveendran, informed the Supreme Court that 29 mobile devices have been examined apart from interaction with several journalists and experts.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: May 20, 2022 11:44:49 am
Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court Friday gave the court-appointed technical committee time till June 20 to complete its probe and submit a report on allegations of targetted surveillance of journalists, activists and politicians using the Pegasus spyware.

The committee, headed by former SC judge R V Raveendran, informed the apex court that 29 mobile devices have been examined apart from interaction with several journalists and experts. The technical committee is expected to submit its report to the Pegasus oversight panel by May end, following which the final report will be submitted in the top court on June 20.

