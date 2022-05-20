Pegasus row: Supreme Court grants probe panel time till June 20 to submit report

The Supreme Court Friday gave the court-appointed technical committee time till June 20 to complete its probe and submit a report on allegations of targetted surveillance of journalists, activists and politicians using the Pegasus spyware.

Pegasus hearing: SC says tech comm has informed overseeing judge it tested 29 devices, recorded statements. Comm likely to finalise report my May end. Then overseeing judge will add comments. So more time sought. SC grants request for time. To hear again in July. @IndianExpress — Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) May 20, 2022

The committee, headed by former SC judge R V Raveendran, informed the apex court that 29 mobile devices have been examined apart from interaction with several journalists and experts. The technical committee is expected to submit its report to the Pegasus oversight panel by May end, following which the final report will be submitted in the top court on June 20.