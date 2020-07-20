Peak power demand met for 4 days in a row: Govt

UP Power minister Srikant Sharma. (File) UP Power minister Srikant Sharma. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday claimed to have set a new record in terms of the meeting the maximum electricity demand for the fourth consecutive day in the state.

According to UP Power minister Srikant Sharma, the state has met a record demand of 23,419 Mega Watt (MW) in comparison to maximum 16,000 MW in 2016-17 during the previous government’s tenure. He added that the demand has increased by more than 7,000 MW from the maximum supply in the last three years.

“The increase of more than 7,000 MW demand in the past three-and-a-half years shows that Uttar Pradesh is on the path of progress. To fulfill the pledge of a self-reliant India, we are rapidly increasing our transmission and distribution capacity to provide sufficient and uninterrupted electricity to play our role in creating a self-reliant UP. From providing 22,989 MW electricity on July 16, we have provided 23,419 MW on Sunday following the increase we have been successful in providing 18 hours power in rural areas, 21 hour 20 minutes in tehsils, 20 hours in Bundelkhand, and 24 hours in cities and industries,” said Sharma.

“In the last three years, we have established 92 new transmission sub-stations and 587 new sub-stations. There was increase in capacity of 1,091 additional sub-stations. Also, not just uninterrupted supply, but we have also provided cheaper power,” claimed Sharma.

He added that the government’s next plan is to provided 24-hour supply in the state’s villages and to roll out a widespread campaign to reduce the feeders’ line loss to less than 15 per cent at all places.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd