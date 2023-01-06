Peace, tranquillity along LAC essential for development of bilateral ties with China, says India

India on Thursday said that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), adhering to the pacts and refraining from attempts to change the status quo are essential for overall development of bilateral relationship with China, days after the newly-named Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said that both sides are willing to ease the situation and jointly protect peace along their borders.

While responding to questions on Qin’s remarks, the Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “You are aware of India’s long-standing position – that ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential for the development of our relationship.”

“So too is the observance of bilateral agreements and refraining from unilateral attempts to change the status quo of the boundary,” he said.

In an op-ed article in a US-based magazine days before he became the foreign minister, Qin wrote: “As to the border issues between China and India, the status quo is that both sides are willing to ease the situation and jointly protect peace along their borders.”

India and China are locked in a border standoff in eastern Ladakh for 32 months.

“I have a lot of faith in our armed forces to defend our territory,” Bagchi said when asked about some reports of China allegedly carrying out certain constructions in areas claimed by India.

He said discussions were underway between India and China through military and diplomatic channels. These are the mechanisms through which our concerns about Chinese activities are conveyed, he added.

Bagchi said both sides are also focusing on getting back to a degree of normalcy and de-escalation and disengagement at the border.