Peace, prosperity can’t coexist with terrorism: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet

Peace and prosperity cannot coexist with terrorism, and any act of terror is a crime against humanity, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in his address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Tajikistan Wednesday.

“Peace and prosperity cannot coexist with terrorism. Terrorism is the most serious threat to international peace and security. Any act of terror and support to such acts, including cross border terrorism, committed by whomsoever, wherever and for whatever motives, is a crime against humanity. India reaffirms its resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” Singh said.

The participants included the defence ministers of China and Pakistan.

Singh said that India accords “high priority to the consolidation of trust in the security domain within SCO as well as strengthening ties with SCO partners bilaterally on the basis of equality, mutual respect and understanding”. He added that the “challenge today is not just one of concepts and norms, but equally of their sincere practice”, and that the “leading voices of the world must be examples in every way”.

“India reiterates its resolve to work within the SCO framework for helping create and maintain a peaceful, secure and stable region,” Singh said, reiterating India’s “readiness to partner with fellow SCO member states to develop joint institutional capacities that respect individual national sensitivities and yet generate a spirit of cooperation…”

SCO members, he said, “have collective stakes to create a safe, secure and stable region that can contribute towards progress and improvement of human development indices of our people and the generations which will follow”.

“It is in the same spirit India helps people of Afghanistan, which is facing violence and devastation over decades. So far India completed 500 projects in Afghanistan and is continuing with some more, with total development aid of $3 billion.”

Singh said it needs to be recognised that without the sacrifices made by Tajik people to defeat fundamentalism and without constructive efforts by Central Asian Republics with support from the Russian Federation, the situation in the region could have been very different.