Peace pre-requisite for holding talks with Pakistan: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, in a blunt message to Pakistan on Monday, described peace as a pre-requisite to holding talks and asked it to reciprocate by not aiding and abetting terror.

Pointing out that peace is a pre-requisite to development, Naidu, without naming Pakistan, said, “If we have tension, there cannot be any attention. You must end the tension and then you can talk with the neighbours. No problem, you can talk to other neighbour’s immediate neighbour, but that neighbour should also reciprocate in the same manner by not aiding, abetting, training and funding terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.”

“We should live together, we have been together earlier also,” Naidu said. “We should live together happily and take care of our people so that we can move forward. With this tension on the borders, both the regions will suffer and that is what has been happening.”

Naidu was speaking at CSIR’s Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) in Jammu.

Emphasizing the need to change the mindset of people in every sphere of life, Naidu took a swipe at those trying to divide people in the name of patriotism.

“We try to conclude by saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram’ and then say that it is patriotism and nationalism,” he said. “What is patriotism? It is not about garlanding the photo of Bharat Mata, or simply guarding the land. Patriotism is about guarding the people, taking care of the suppressed and oppressed ones who have been neglected all the time.”

Accusing certain sections of misleading others over religion, Naidu said it is a way of worship which provides answers to the unexplored universe.

“While I pay tributes to country’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru for promoting science and technology, I beg to differ with him in the matter of religion,” he said. Scientific advancement is a way to understand the universe, Naidu said, but it is religion which provides answers to the unexplored universe.

Referring to the presentation made by the IIM Director, Naidu hoped that one day people would recognise the “wealth and health” of Jammu-Kashmir.

“I hope that this presentation is one day made before the State Legislative Assembly and also the local body members so that people know that what is available to them and what is the wealth and health of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

