Peace not just absence of conflict but effort that prevents strife: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said that India is committed to world peace, that it sees peace not just as the absence of conflict but as a reflection of sustainable development and indeed of any effort that anticipates and prevents strife and suffering.

He was addressing a gathering of diplomats, policymakers and academics in Athens on the subject “India and Europe in a Changing World”. The event was organised by Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP), a foreign policy think tank.

“When we work for combating climate change, we contribute to world peace. When we assist other developing countries, as per their priorities, and strive for a less unequal world we contribute to world peace. When we rescue and evacuate not just our own citizens from troubled regions, but those of 40 other countries – as we did during the Yemen crisis of 2015 – we contribute to world peace. When we put considerable troops and resources at the disposal of United Nations peacekeeping operations, we contribute to world peace,” Kovind said.

The President said that radicalisation and terrorism are pressing global concerns. “They are a worry for both Europe and India.” He went on to say that India and EU must persuade the world to not distinguish between so-called “good” and “bad” terrorists, to shame and sanction state sponsors of terrorism, and to strengthen multilateral platforms such as the Financial Action Task Force and the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum.

