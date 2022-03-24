We stand for peace, no question of linking Ukraine situation to issues of trade: S Jaishankar

India’s foreign policy decisions are made in “national interest” and guided by the belief that the international order “must respect territorial integrity and sovereignty of states”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday. He also said that India calls “for immediate cessation of violence” and “stands for peace”.

“We are very clear on our principles. Our policy is very much guided by our belief that the international order must respect territorial integrity and sovereignty of states…” Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha while responding to a question on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He said India’s position is not that the situation involving Russia and Ukraine “is not our problem. Our position is that we are for peace”. In a written statement laid on the table of the Upper House, Jaishankar said the government has been able to safely bring home 22,500 Indian citizens and 147 foreign nationals belonging to 18 countries from Ukraine since February 2022.

The written statement, provided in response to a question raised by Kerala Congress MP Jose K Mani, also emphasised that India’s position on the Ukraine conflict has been “steadfast and consistent”. India has expressed deep concern at the “worsening situation” and called for an immediate cessation of violence and end to all hostilities, it added.

Responding to Mani’s supplementary question on the US describing India’s position as “somewhat shaky” among the Quad countries against the Russian invasion and its possible implications on the India-US trade, Jaishankar said: “There is no question of linking the Ukraine situation to issues of trade”.

“Where our own position on Ukraine is concerned, it is very clear, it is based on six principles: One, that we call for immediate cessation of violence and to all hostilities. We stand for peace. Two, we believe that there is no other way than a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. Three, we believe, we recognise that the global order is anchored on international law, UN charters and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states. Four, we call for humanitarian access to the conflict situation. Five, we ourselves give humanitarian assistance, we have given 90 tonnes of humanitarian assistance so far and we are looking at providing more, especially medicines. And six, we are in touch with the leadership of both the Russian federation and Ukraine on this matter,” Jaishankar said.

Apart from the US and India, Australia and Japan are part of the Quad grouping. Meanwhile, both in his oral and written submissions in the House, Jaishankar pointed out that since the hostilities broke out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin twice and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thrice.

“President Putin briefed the Prime Minister on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian teams. (The) Prime Minister welcomed the ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and expressed hope that they would lead to cessation of the conflict. He suggested that a direct conversation between President Putin and President Zelenskyy may greatly assist the ongoing peace efforts,” Jaishankar said in the written statement.

He also asserted that India is fully cognizant of “all changes” which are happening in the international order “including between Russia and China and between a lot of other countries”, responding to a supplementary question on whether India is in a position to tackle the shifting geopolitical alliances.

Responding to another supplementary question, he added that the developments in India’s neighbourhood is “foremost in our attention”.

Jaishankar said he “shares the observation” when Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Naresh Gujral spoke about “double game” being played by the western countries on meeting energy needs using Russian imports. Asked whether oil purchases can be made under the Rupee-Rouble arrangement, Jaishankar said, “Government is examining various aspects, including the payment aspect.”

But he pointed out that less than one per cent of Indian imports of crude oil is from Russia. “And many other countries import 10-20 times the amount of imports that we do. I share the member’s observation on this matter,” the minister said.

According to government sources, most of India’s crude oil imports are from West Asia (Iraq 23%, Saudi Arabia 18%, UAE 11%). The US has also now become an important crude oil source for India (7.3%).