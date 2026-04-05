Peace efforts: First since unrest, Manipur CM goes to Jiribam by road

A source at the CMO said the delegation will also interact with Internally Displaced Persons and convene a meeting with leaders of different communities, particularly the Meitei and Kuki-Zo.

In his first journey by road to the region, Manipur CM Y Khemchand Singh, along with eight MLAs, on Saturday reach­ed Jiribam district from Imphal on a three-day visit, taking a four-hour trip via NH-37 and covering about 217 km, in an attempt to reinforce peace and trust-building initiatives.

The visit assumes significan­ce as the road passes through Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district, with members of Meitei and Kuki communities largely avoiding travelling through each other’s areas since the conflict began. Accompanying the CM were state BJP chief A Sharda, MLAs T Robindro, H Dingo, Sapam Ranjan, S Premchandra, Noorul Hassan, Sapam Keba, Kongkham Robindro, and L Rameshwore. In February 2026, Singh had travelled to the district in a helicopter.