PDP’s Waheed Parra remanded in 15-day NIA custody

PDP youth wing leader Waheed Parra was remanded in 15 days of NIA custody by the Special Judge for NIA cases, Suneet Gupta, on Friday.

This follows a request by the National Investigation Agency for custodial interrogation of Parra who was physically produced by it before the court.

Parra was arrested by NIA on Wednesday, three days after he had filed his nomination papers for District Development Council elections from Pulwama in South Kashmir. According to NIA, he was arrested in connection with the Naveed Babu/Davinder Singh case.

Davinder Singh, then a DySP in Jammu Kashmir Police, was arrested on January 11 while travelling in a car with Naved Babu, a known Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist. The case was transferred to NIA which alleged that Singh had been providing shelter to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists for a long time and had been aiding and abetting their activities at the behest of Pakistan.

Parra, who was instrumental in the revival of the PDP in south Kashmir, especially in militancy-infested Pulwama, was picked by NIA after his name allegedly surfaced during investigations into the case of suspended DySP Davinder Singh.

