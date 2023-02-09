scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
PDP workers detained during protest, let off

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti was also present at the protest at Rail Bhawan from where she was made to sit in a police van with other protesters and taken to Jantar Mantar.

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti at protest site.
PDP workers detained during protest, let off
Around 10 to 15 members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) were detained by Delhi Police and later released while they were protesting against the anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

Read |Stop sale of agriculture land of missing people; presume them dead after inquiry: J&K admin

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti was also present at the protest at Rail Bhawan from where she was made to sit in a police van with other protesters and taken to Jantar Mantar. At Jantar Mantar, while Mehbooba left for J&K House, the other protesters refused to protest there and were taken to Mandir Marg Police Station where they were detained for 30 minutes and then left off.

A senior police officer said: “The protesters gathered at Rail Bhawan from where we asked them to shift to Jantar Mantar… They went to Jantar Mantar but again resisted protesting there so we took them to Mandir Marg Police Station from where they were released.” The PDP was protesting against the anti-encroachment drive, which it says might add to the people’s fears about the government “intent to alter our demography”.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-02-2023 at 02:33 IST
Groundnut seller murder: 2 held

