PDP worker shot at in Pulwama; party hits out

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) worker was shot at and injured by unknown gunmen in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, police said. Sources said the party worker, identified as Lateef Ahmad, was shot at in Mitrigam village of the district.

“We received a patient with bullet injury. He was referred to Srinagar hospital for further treatment,” said a senior health official in Pulwama.

“Attacking political workers who dedicate their lives to the cause of serving common masses is an unfortunate act. We condemn in strongest possible terms attack on our senior worker Lateef Ah Shah from Mitrigam, Pulwama. We pray for his speedy recovery,” the PDP wrote on Twitter.