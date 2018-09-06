PDP slams Ajit Doval’s remark on Jammu and Kashmir separate constitution

The Congress claimed Ajit Doval had raked up the issue with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File) The Congress claimed Ajit Doval had raked up the issue with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File)

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly criticised National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s remark that a separate constitution for Jammu and Kashmir is an “aberration” as sovereignty “cannot be diluted and ill-defined”.

The PDP, a former alliance partner of the BJP in the state government before it was dissolved, has called Doval’s remarks “shocking”. “It is shocking that such a statement has come from such a responsible position. The separate constitution has not been given us as a charity or gift. It was given to us after due deliberations when he extended our hand temporarily to India,” PDP chief spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir said on Wednesday.

Raising the issue when a petition challenging Article 35-A is in Supreme Court was surprising, he said. “I don’t want to say that this has been said under some conspiracy, but when the tempers regarding Article 35-A are already high in the state, (and) everybody is hammering the issue…that is surprising.”

Speaking at the launch of a book on Vallabhbhai Patel on Tuesday, Doval said Patel’s contribution was “not about the merger of the states, it is only a means to an end. The thing was that to make a sovereign state in which there was the sovereignty of the people was established in the Constitution, which is applicable to the whole of it. Probably with Jammu and Kashmir, where the Constitution was…in a truncated form…another constitution of J&K continued to exist, which is aberration”. Doval was speaking at the event at Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF), a think-tank, in New Delhi.

The National Conference, Congress and the separatist leadership in the state has also criticised the statement.

“If he says or feels that separate constitution of J&K is an aberration, then we feel that instrument of accession is also an aberration… The statement from a person no less than NSA of the country creates more suspicion about their (New Delhi’s) conduct,” NC’s provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani said.

The Congress claimed Doval had raked up the issue with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “This has been the basic stand of not just Doval, but BJP. This is an election issue for them but they will get no takers now,” Congress’s state president Ghulam Ahmad Mir said.

