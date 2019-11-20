PDP MP writes to Shah, calls for release of J&K’s political workers

PDP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Mir Mohammad Fayaz has written to Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding the release of three former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir — Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — as well as other political leaders and party leaders detained in the Valley. In a letter to Shah, Fayaz wrote, “On 5 August, 2019, the Government of India took the decision to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate the state (of Jammu and Kashmir) into two (Union Territories). Since then, Jammu and Kashmir has seen a massive rise in the presence of armed forces and the severe curtailment of human rights.”

He added, “We still believe that democracy is the most potent method to resolve these issues and differences that have created unrest among the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Kashmir is facing a huge humanitarian and political crisis since 108 days now. There is fear psychosis, ambiguity and insecurity in the hearts and minds of people about their future in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Saying that the people of Jammu and Kashmir “have also been cast to a very intense communication blackout”, the RS MP has said that it “has also affected the functioning of daily life”.

Demanding the release of the three former CMs, Fayaz wrote, “We strongly demand the release of all political leaders and party workers and as well as the three former Chief Ministers who have been detained… Recently, when the detained leaders were being shifted to a new sub jail, they were dealt in a very humiliating and downgrading manner and this heavily outraged the detainees as well. They have been subjected to extremely scanty and indignant living conditions in detention.