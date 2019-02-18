PDP MP Fayaz Ahmad Mir heckled in Jammu

PDP’s Rajya Sabha member Fayaz Ahmad Mir was heckled by a mob at Jamia Masjid in Talab Khatikan area of Jammu, which continued to reel under curfew for third day on Sunday.

With Jammu on the edge and mobile Internet services suspended after Friday’s violence during a bandh called in protest the Pulwama attack, nearly 3,000 stranded passengers from Kashmir, Ladakh, as also Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley areas of Jammu region have been staying at Jamia Masjid for the past three days.

Mir had gone to Jamia Masjid to meet them. However, as he entered, they objected to his presence there. They asked him where he was when they were caught in the violence.

As the PDP leader tried to address the people, he was heckled. The accompanying policemen with the help of some locals moved him out of the area.

Pointing out that the passengers were rescued by local people and brought to Jamia Masjid, Sheikh Zahoor Ahmad, president of Jamia Masjid Committee, said that except for DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua range Vivek Gupta, who came to their rescue during the violence, they had decided not to talk to anyone else in administration or politicians.