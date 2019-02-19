PDP leaders reach Dehradun to ‘rescue’ Kashmiri students

A team of four PDP leaders arrived in Dehradun to “rescue” Kashmiri students who have been feeling threatened by right-wing groups after the recent terror attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Senior PDP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Mir Mohammad Fayaz, former PDP MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir, and PDP leaders Waheed Ur Rehman Para and Parvez Wafa reached the city on Monday.

They met the Kashmiri students here, spoke to the police, and the heads of institutions where Kashmiri students study to “ensure the safety of the Kashmiri students and rescue the ones who feel unsafe in Dehradun,” Aijaz Ahmad Mir said to The Indian Express.

“The children are scared, and there is a situation of panic. We have been talking to the Kashmiri students and the ones who are fine with staying back, we are letting them stay put in Dehradun, but for the ones who wish to leave the city for sometime, we are arranging transportation from here to Kashmir,” he said.

On Monday, the PDP sent Kashmiri students back home in two minibuses. On Tuesday too, there were plans to send a bunch of them back home, Mir said.

“We met the police and they assured us that the Kashmiris are safe here. But, we can see that the students are scared, so we’re trying to reach out to them and helping them in whatever ways we can,” he said.

While the incidents of Kashmiri students being threatened and beaten up by members of right-wing groups began after the terror attack in Kashmir on Thursday, the PDP leaders came “too late”, alleged Nasir Khuehami, spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Organisation that has been rescuing Kashmiri students from Dehradun in the past days.

“They (PDP leaders) were absent in the time of actual need. I called them several times to ask for help for the students in Dehradun but they wouldn’t even respond to calls,” alleged Khuehami, adding that the PDP team was in Dehradun to “politicise” the issue.

On being queried about coming to Dehradun four days after the incidents against Kashmiri students began, former MLA Mir said, “Better late than never. We were taking control of the situation back in Jammu so we couldn’t come to Dehradun earlier. We are not trying to make any political gains from this.”

The PDP team met administrative heads of colleges including the Baba Farid Institute of Technology (BFIT), Alpine College of Management and Technology, and the Doon University and requested them to allow the Kashmiri students a leave of upto 10 days so that they can stay away from the city till the situation here cools down.

DG (law and order) Ashok Kumar said, “The PDP leaders did inform us about their visit. We (the police) have provided full security to all citizens in Dehradun. We have taken action against anyone who has been found engaged in anti-national activities and those who seem to have taken law in their hands. Even then, if someone is scared and wishes to leave the city, then we can’t do much.”