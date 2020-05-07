PDP leader seeks FIR against social media users calling for ‘carpet bombing’ of Kashmir

An official at the Cyber Police Station said that they haven’t received the complain yet but would act once it is received. An official at the Cyber Police Station said that they haven’t received the complain yet but would act once it is received.

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Thursday filed complaint against two social media users who called for “carpet bombing” of Kashmir. Police stated that they have forwarded the complaint to the Cyber Police.

Engineer Nazir Ahmad Yatoo, a youth leader of PDP, on Thursday approached a court at Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam seeking registration of FIR against the social media users.

“I approached the court and it directed the police to take necessary action,” Yatoo told The Indian Express. “After the court direction, I approached the police station Chadoora with my complaint,” he added.

The complainant in his application has said that the social media users have called for carpet bombing of Kashmir and should be booked under the relevant section of the law.

In his tweet on May 5, after the killing of five security personnel including a Comanding Officer, a Major and a police officer in an encounter at Handwara, one of the user had posted: “Why can’t we carpet bomb the entire area of Handwara and reduce it to rubble..?? To hell with civilian casualties and collateral damage, send them all back to the Stone Age..!!”. Replying to him, the other peson had expressed similar views in a tweet.

Station House Officer (SHO) Chadoora Mehbooba Banday acknowledged that they have received the complaint from Yatoo. “Yes, we have received the complaint and forwarded it to the Cyber Police Srinagar as that is the concerned police station for it,” Banday said.

An official at the Cyber Police Station said that they haven’t received the complain yet but would act once it is received.

“They are abusing Kashmir but I decided to take it legally,” Yatoo told The Indian Express. “How can they do it? It has the potential to vitiate communal harmony here. If a Kashmiri would have made a similar comment, he would have been already behind the bars”.

