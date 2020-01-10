PDP expels 8 for ‘being part of parleys’, ‘bid to form party’

Mehbooba Mufti. (File) Mehbooba Mufti. (File)

Within hours of PDP expelling eight party leaders for “being part of the parleys which go against the interests of the state”, the party’s chief patron and former Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig said the expelled leaders were “making a party”.

“Meeting someone is one thing, but making a party is another,” he told The Indian Express. “Everybody knows that they were making a party,’’ he said when asked about the expulsions.

While he refused to comment on the expulsions, he said they have the approval of party president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. “I cannot say anything in the matter as of now as I am not allowed to talk to Mehbooba Mufti even over the phone,’’ he said.

“I being the chief patron of the party have supervisory powers and I will comment on these expulsions when they appeal to me,’’ he added.

Earlier, Baig demanded that the Centre release political detainees, including three former chief ministers and restore statehood and domicile rights of local people at par with the norms in other hilly states.

“For what have you detained them for past 5-6 months? They have sworn by the Indian Constitution, contested elections, stood against Hurriyat Conference and their relatives have been killed by Pakistani bullets,’’ he told mediapersons.

