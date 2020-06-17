PDP ex-MLA nephew among three killed in gunfight

Addressing the media in Srinagar, joint forces said the operation was launched in Turkwagam village in the early hours of Tuesday and it concluded in the morning. (File Photo) Addressing the media in Srinagar, joint forces said the operation was launched in Turkwagam village in the early hours of Tuesday and it concluded in the morning. (File Photo)

THE NEPHEW of a former PDP legislator who joined militancy last year and a top militant were among three Hizbul Mujahideen affiliates killed Tuesday in an encounter in Shopian — the fourth big operation in the district since last week.

“Today in Shopian we conducted another excellent and swift action-based operation in which three terrorists were gunned down. The operation was jointly carried out by police, Army and CRPF in an orchard in Shopian village. No collateral damage occurred during the encounter,” IGP Vijay Kumar said. “It was a Hizbul Mujahideen group.”

The slain militants have been identified as Kamran Zahoor, nephew of former PDP MLC Zafar Iqbal Manhas, top Hizbul militant Zubair Ahmad Wani and Muneeb-ul-Haq.

Kamran’s picture holding an AK-47 rifle was widely circulated on social media in April.

“We tried to bring him back but he didn’t listen,” Manhas said.

“Zubair was a top Hizbul militant and active since 2017,” said a police officer in south Kashmir.

Major General A Sengupta, General Officer Commanding of south Kashmir-based Victor Force, said “three terrorists were eliminated in that area”.

Firing by Pakistan in Tangdhar: Army

Srinagar: The Indian Army Tuesday saidPakistani forces violated the ceasefire in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district. “Pakistan initiated an Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation along the LoC in Tangdhar Sector …. Befitting response was given,” said Srinagar-based Defense Spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia. —ENS

