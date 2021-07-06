‘Outcome pre-planned’: PDP will not be part of delimitation process in Jammu and Kashmir

Citing its disappointment with the lack of any outcome following the all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24, the People’s Democratic Party has decided not to be a part of the delimitation process in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Leave aside acting on suggested confidence-building measures, the government of India has continued with its daily dictates to the people of J&K including the recent amendments and orders including those making every person a suspect and deepening the divide between the two regions,” Party General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura wrote.

The Delimitation Commission, headed by Retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, begins its visit to J&K on Tuesday to initiate discussions with political parties, public representatives and UT administration officials on redrawing boundaries of existing Assembly seats.

The letter also notes that the party has decided to stay away from the process of delimitation “and not be part of an exercise, the outcome of which is widely believed to be pre-planned and which may further hurt the interests of the people.”

PDP’s communique also underscores that since “no effort has been made to ease the lives of the people,” it gives credence to the people who had termed the June 24 meeting, “a mere photo opportunity.”

The letter has been emailed and will be hand-delivered to the CEO J&K as well, PDP sources said.

In its first joint statement after the meeting with the Prime Minister in New Delhi, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) Monday said it was “disappointed” with its outcome. In the statement, issued a day after the allies met Sunday, the PAGD said restoration of statehood was the BJP’s commitment on the floor of Parliament. “So any Assembly election must be held only after restoration of full statehood for J&K. To this end, the PAGD has decided to reach out to other political parties in J&K with a view to take a common position on the issue,” it said.

Meanwhile, out of ten political parties invited for consultations by the commission, representatives of nine parties including the National Conference and People’s Conference, will meet the commission in Srinagar today.