Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • PDP-BJP alliance was a ‘Himalayan blunder’, suffering of Kashmiri people will now end: Ghulam Nabi Azad

PDP-BJP alliance was a ‘Himalayan blunder’, suffering of Kashmiri people will now end: Ghulam Nabi Azad

"BJP ruined the state of Jammu and Kashmir. They are covering up corruption... BJP is now making excuses. The people's suffering will now end," Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 19, 2018 3:15:38 pm
PDP bjp alliance kashmir ends, Ghulam Nabi Azad Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File)
Related News

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said there was no question of the Congress party allying with the PDP to form government in the state saying the “question does not arise”.

“BJP ruined the state of Jammu and Kashmir. They are covering up corruption… BJP is now making excuses. The people’s suffering will now end,” Azad. BJP-PDP alliance ends, follow LIVE updates here

“I had told the Prime Minister on the floor of the House that they were committing a Himalayan blunder by forming government in alliance with a regional party PDP. Today I have been proved right,” Azad added.

The BJP Tuesday afternoon announced that it was pulling out of the alliance with PDP saying “terrorism, violence and radicalisation had risen and fundamental rights of the citizens were under danger in the Valley.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now