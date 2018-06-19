PDP-BJP alliance was a ‘Himalayan blunder’, suffering of Kashmiri people will now end: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File) Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File)

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said there was no question of the Congress party allying with the PDP to form government in the state saying the “question does not arise”.

“BJP ruined the state of Jammu and Kashmir. They are covering up corruption… BJP is now making excuses. The people’s suffering will now end,” Azad. BJP-PDP alliance ends, follow LIVE updates here

“I had told the Prime Minister on the floor of the House that they were committing a Himalayan blunder by forming government in alliance with a regional party PDP. Today I have been proved right,” Azad added.

The BJP Tuesday afternoon announced that it was pulling out of the alliance with PDP saying “terrorism, violence and radicalisation had risen and fundamental rights of the citizens were under danger in the Valley.”

