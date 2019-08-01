PCS executive examination: BJP flays Punjab govt’s move to reduce attempts available to SC aspirants

BJP has taken strong exception to the recent decision of Capt Amarinder Singh government curtailing the number of chances available to Scheduled Caste (SC) job aspirants for appearing in PCS (Executive) Examinations.

Advertising

Condemning the decision, BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh Wednesday said that the decision to limit the number of chances to four was a violation of Article 338(9) of the Constitution. Earlier, SC applicants were allowed to avail unlimited chances for appearing in PCS Executive Exams, he said.

Chugh has urged the government of Punjab to withdraw the discriminatory decision which was also against the constitutional provisions. Chugh said that Capt Amarinder government has amended the Punjab State Civil Services Rules (Appointment by Combined Competitive Exams), framed on October 20, 2009 and a notification in this respect has also been issued according to which only four chances would be given to SC candidates for Judicial Executive exams taking away their right to avail unlimited chances.

The BJP leader said that the government of Punjab has done so without the prior approval of National Scheduled Castes Commission and Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission.

Chugh said he would be meeting Union Social Welfare Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot and National Scheduled Castes Commission in the national capital and handing over memorandums to them to bring the issue to their notice.