PCR van mows down man near Vadodara

The PCR van was being driven by a constable attached with the Surat police station. (Representational Image) The PCR van was being driven by a constable attached with the Surat police station. (Representational Image)

A man in his late 40s, working as a security guard at a restaurant on the highway, was killed after being hit by a police PCR van near Vadodara. The deceased was identified as Suresh Bhadesiya.

According to police, the van was on its way from Ahmedabad to Surat after the Namaste Trump event when the accident took place near Kapurai crossroads. The PCR van was being driven by a constable attached with the Surat police station. Police personnel from the Panigate police station were rushed to the spot. Bhadesiya’s body has been sent for post mortem. “We have sent the body for post mortem and have informed his family. We are investigating into how the accident took place. Once the family arrives, we will take the investigation further,” a police official said.

