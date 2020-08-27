‘PCO’ running out of Amreli jail busted, six arrested: Police

In a release, police said that six accused, who used mobile phones and allowed prisoners of other barracks to do the same for a fee, were arrested in this connection. (Representational)

AMRELI POLICE on Tuesday busted an alleged racket of facilitating illegal phone calls from the district jail and arrested six persons. A doctor who allegedly provided forged certificates to prisoners for securing bail was also arrested.

A team of the office of additional director general of police (prisons) had conducted a search in Amreli district jail on July 27 and found an abandoned phone near yard number five of the jail. A jailer who was part of the inspection squad had filed a complaint with Amreli city police station. Nirlipt Rai, Amreli Superintendent of Police, had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) supervised by MS Rana, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Amreli division, and headed by RK Karamta, police inspector at the Local Crime Branch.

During the course of the investigation, the SIT found that 12 accused were providing a facility of making phone calls to those lodged in the Amreli district jail for a fee and arranging for forged medical certificates.

In a release, police said that six accused, who used mobile phones and allowed prisoners of other barracks to do the same for a fee, were arrested in this connection. The six have been identified as Kanti Vala, Shivraj alias Munna Vinchhiya, Shailesh Chandu, Balsinh Boricha, Sura Hadgarda and Irfan alias Talki Khimani. Police have also arrested Dr Dhiren Gheewala of Rajkot. Kanti Vala was producing forged medical certificates, provided by the doctor, for securing bail and was also helping other prisoners to do so, police said.

Police said that while Bala is lodged in jail in connection with murder of a police constable during Dalit protests in 2017, Vinchhiya, Chandu and Boricha are in judicial custody after being booked under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime Act. Hadgarda is in jail after being arrested for alleged rape and murder and Khimani is facing a case under the Arms Act.

Police said the accused purchased SIM cards in their own names, in the names of their family members or on the basis of forged documents and would then send such cards and mobile phone handsets inside the jail. “The investigation has revealed that phone calls from Amreli district jail were not made to only people outside the jail, but to prisoners lodged in Surat district jail also,” said the release.

Police said six other accused — Kanti Vala, Hadgarda, Chandu, Dadu Chandu, Khimani and Bhupat Vaghela — are yet to be arrested.

