PCI seeks J&K response on new media policy

To ensure healthy interaction with the public online and on social media, the policy also lays down setting up of a Social Media Cell in the department. (File Photo) To ensure healthy interaction with the public online and on social media, the policy also lays down setting up of a Social Media Cell in the department. (File Photo)

The Press Council of India has taken note of the controversial new media policy announced by the Jammu and Kashmir administration and sought comments from the J&K Chief Secretary and the Secretary of the Department of Information and Public Relations.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the PCI said that it has taken “suo-motu cognizance with regard to provision concerning ‘Fake News’ in Media Policy-2020 of Govt. of Jammu and Kashmir”.

The Council said it has taken note of the provisions regarding “fake news” mentioned in the Media Policy 2020 which authorises “officers to decide on the content of print, electronic and other forms of media for ‘fake news’ and proceed against journalists and media organisations” as “the matter affects the free functioning of the press”.

The policy was announced by the J&K government on June 2 to monitor and decide whether a news report is “fake”, “anti-national” or “unethical”, and take action against the journalists and news organisations concerned. It also makes it mandatory for editors, publishers and key staff to undergo background checks before the organisations can be empanelled for advertisements or for accreditation for journalists.

To ensure healthy interaction with the public online and on social media, the policy also lays down setting up of a Social Media Cell in the department.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.