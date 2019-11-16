PCI committee to visit J&K on December 7 to assess situation

The fact-finding committee of the Press Council of India is slated to travel to Jammu and Kashmir on December 7 to assess the situation there, PCI chairman C K Prasad said Friday.

The need for the committee came up because the PCI had impleaded itself in a petition filed by Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin in August, in which she had asked for removal of restrictions on communications.

The PCI had stated in its petition that it should be heard as the case “concerns the rights of the journalists/media for free and fair reporting” and “national interest of integrity and sovereignty”. Following this move several members of the Press Council had objected to the petition, saying that they were not consulted.

After this it had decided to send a fact finding committee to assess the situation in the two new UTs and report back.