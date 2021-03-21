After PB Mehta, Arvind Subramanian’s exit, Ashoka University acknowledges ‘lapses in institutional processes’

The Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor (V-C), and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ashoka University on Sunday expressed “deep regret” at the recent events surrounding the resignations of scholar and commentator Pratap Bhanu Mehta and noted economist Arvind Subramanian and acknowledged “lapses in institutional processes”.

Mehta had resigned this week, saying that the founders made it “abundantly clear” that his association with the institution was a “political liability”. Calling the exit “ominously disturbing,” for academic freedom, Mehta’s colleague and former Chief Economic Advisor in the Modi government Arvind Subramanian sent in his resignation two days later. The controversial exits have provoked student protest on campus, with the faculty calling for Mehta’s return.

In a joint statement issued Sunday morning, the University said, “We acknowledge that there have been some lapses in institutional processes which we will work to rectify in consultation with all stakeholders. This will reaffirm our commitment to academic autonomy and freedom which have always been at the core of the Ashoka University ideals.”

Ashoka, the statement reads, “has been privileged to have been led, guided and counselled by Pratap first as Vice Chancellor and then as senior faculty”. Subramanian, it further states, “brought eminence, stature, fresh ideas and energy to the University” and his exit “leaves a void that will be hard to fill”.

“Pratap and Arvind would like to emphasize that Ashoka University is one of the most important projects in Indian higher education. They are sad to be leaving Ashoka, especially its outstanding students and faculty. They continue to believe strongly that Ashoka University should embody a liberal vision and commitment to academic freedom and autonomy. And they remain lifelong friends and well-wishers of the institution and are committed to its success wherever they are,” the statement says, adding that the two professors will remain “available for advice and consultation to the University in the future”.

The statement has been jointly issued by Chancellor Rudrangshu Mukherjee, V-C Malabika Sarkar, Chairman Board of Trustees Ashish Dhawan, Mehta and Subramanian. It came a few hours after Mehta wrote to all students urging them to not “press” for his return.

“The underlying circumstances that led to the resignation will not change for the foreseeable future, in my case, at any rate. So I must close this chapter. I urge you not to press on this matter. I know you will be disappointed. But if I may exercise one last bit of professorial discretion: your mission is larger than the fate of two Professors,” he wrote in his letter addressed to the students at Ashoka.

“In all candour, this episode will be seen to have hurt Ashoka’s reputation. But in a larger sense Ashoka’s reputation will be enhanced, not by what the University did but what you did. You may lose a couple of Professors. But anyone looking at you will wonder in admiration. The poise and articulacy with which your defended important values and demanded accountability should make anyone want to associate with this university. You are its beating heart and soul and nothing can damage that. Second, it is not for me to intercede in this matter. But I imagine your voice will, in the long run make Ashoka a better university and get it to recommit to its ideals and values. So your outpouring is already a victory of sorts. You have taught us by example, what we were badly trying to teach you by lectures,” Mehta’s letter reads.