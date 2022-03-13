Paytm founder arrested for ‘ramming’ DCP’s car, granted bail

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of Paytm, was arrested and released on bail by Delhi Police last month after being booked under IPC Section 279 (rash or negligent driving).

According to an FIR filed in connection with the case, a Jaguar Land Rover, allegedly being driven by him, had hit the vehicle of DCP (South district) outside The Mother’s International School on Aurobindo Marg.

The incident took place on February 22 and police lodged an FIR on a complaint filed by Constable Dipak Kumar, posted as driver with DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker.

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa confirmed that police had “arrested Sharma, and released him on bail”. DCP Jaiker refused to comment on the case.

Constable Kumar, when contacted, said he was posted with DCP (Jaiker), and had taken her vehicle to a petrol pump around 8 am.

“Constable Pradeep, an operator, was with me when we reached Mother’s International School and found a traffic jam there. I saw a gathering of people dropping their children (to school). I slowed down and asked Pradeep to get down to clear the traffic,” he said.

“I was waiting when a car came speeding from the side and rammed my vehicle. There was a Haryana registration number plate and the person managed to drive away. Our vehicle got damaged and Pradeep asked me to park on the side of the road. We informed our DCP and she asked me about the car. We told her that we had noted down the number, and then we lodged an FIR at Malviya Nagar police station,” he said.

In the FIR, Kumar stated he “can identify the driver”.

Police traced the car with the help of the transport department, and discovered it was registered with a Gurgaon-based company.

The company told police it had given the vehicle to Sharma, a resident of Greater Kailash-II. Sharma was called to Malviya Nagar police station, where he was arrested and released on bail.

Multiple attempts to reach Sharma through phone calls, text messages and emails were unsuccessful. When contacted, a Paytm spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

Police also impounded the car after the accident.