‘False and sensationalist’: Paytm bank dismisses report claiming it leaked data to Chinese firms

Paytm Payments Bank, which handles digital transactions for fintech platform Paytm, on Monday dismissed a report claiming it had leaked data to Chinese firms as “false and sensationalist”.

“A recent Bloomberg report claiming data leak to Chinese firms is false and sensationalist. Paytm Payments Bank is proud to be a completely homegrown bank, fully compliant with RBI’s directions on data localisation. All of the Bank’s data resides within India,” Paytm Payments Bank tweeted.

Last week, the RBI had banned Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding any new customers. In a statement Friday, the central bank said that it had taken the action on the basis of certain “material supervisory concerns”, but did not detail the concerns.

Onboarding of new customers by Paytm Payments Bank Ltd will be subject to specific permission to be granted by RBI after reviewing report of the IT auditors,” the RBI noted.

In its statement, Paytm Payments Bank had said that it was working with the banking regulator to get the concerns addressed. “We shall notify when we recommence the opening of new accounts after obtaining RBI approval.We shall notify when we recommence the opening of new accounts after obtaining RBI approval,” it said.

Meanwhile, shares of One 97 Communications Ltd —the parent company of Paytm — hit a new all-time low of Rs 672 per share after falling 12% in early trade on Monday. At the same time, 50-stock benchmark index Nifty was down 0.08% at 16,617.35 points.

One97 Communications owns 49 per cent equity interest in Paytm Payments Bank, while the rest 51 per cent is owned by Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

For the year-ended March 31,2021, Paytm Payments Bank, which has the largest scale among all payment banks, had recorded net profit of Rs 17.88 crore on sales of Rs 1,987.84 crore, according to Paytm’s IPO prospectus.