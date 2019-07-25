In suicide note, Payal Tadvi blames three seniors for mental harassment

In the three-page suicide note written on civic hospital medical note papers, Dr Payal Tadvi revealed how it had become ‘unbearable’ for her to carry on with the alleged ‘torture’ meted out to her by her seniors. Naming the three accused — Dr Hema Ahuja, Dr Bhakti Mehare and Dr Ankita Khandelwal, Tadvi has said in the note that they are responsible for her and her classmate, Snehal’s condition. The note also reveals how she felt let down by the seniors of the gynaecology department, to whom she had complained.

“I am really sorry mom and dad to take away my life. I know how much I mean to you all and also you are world to me, but no, at this stage everything has become unbearable. I cannot stand a minute with them. From last one year we have been bearing them hoping one day this will end. But now I can only see the end there is no way out of it really. I cannot find a way out,” Tadvi wrote in the letter.

She says that she has not been able to understand what the accused had against her. “I have made this decision after trying everything out. I found out no one is there to stand for us, support us in this department. In fact, it is all our fault, we are at fault has been concluded,” she wrote.

Tadvi, a second-year student in the gynaecology department at civic-run Nair Hospital, was found hanging from the ceiling of her room on May 22. The original note was allegedly destroyed by the three accused after Tadvi was rushed out to the trauma room. The Mumbai Police crime branch found photographs of the three pages on Tadvi’s phone which has been annexed to the chargesheet filed earlier this week.

Tadvi, a resident of Jalgaon, wrote that she had chosen to become a gynaecologist as she was passionate about it. She also said that the accused harassed them in front of everyone, patients and staff, almost every day. “I am prohibited from handling labour room from last three weeks because they don’t find me efficient. I have been asked to stay out of labour room during OPD hours… they do not allow me to check patients, all I am doing is clerical work,” her note said.

In the complaint filed by her mother, Abeda, she claimed that the three accused deliberately kept her daughter away from important work and gave her clerical work as a form of caste-discrimination. Dr Payl Tadvi belonged to the Scheduled Tribe, Tadvi Bhil.

In the letter, Tadvi mentioned that despite putting all efforts, the condition was not improving and she had become ‘mentally disturbed’ and did not see any other way. She ends the letter with an apology to her parents and loved ones. “I don’t know how Snehal will cope up with these three. I am also sorry to leave you with them,” Tadvi’s last line of the note says.

The three accused were arrested in May and continue to remain in judicial custody. Their bail pleas will be heard before the Bombay High Court next week.