Payal Tadvi suicide: Probe handed over to Mumbai Police crime branch

A day after all three arrests were made in the Payal Tadvi suicide case, the investigation was handed over to the Mumbai crime branch on Thursday. The probe was with the Mumbai local police so far. Tadvi, a second-year student of the Gynaecology and Obstetrics department of BYL Nair Hospital, allegedly ended her life after facing “extreme harassment” and casteist remarks.

Advertising

The three accused -Bhakti Mehare, Hema Ahuja and Ankita Khandelwal – after being arrested were produced before a special court on Wednesday. They were later remanded to police custody till Friday. While Mehare was arrested from Fort area on Tuesday, the other two resident doctors were arrested from Andheri in Mumbai and Hinjawadi in Pune, respectively on Wednesday

Denying charges of harassment, the doctors in a letter to the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) wrote, “If heavy workload is given the name of ragging, then we all have been ragged.

According to the preliminary investigation, hours before her death, Tadvi was scolded in the operation theatre in front of other staff and patients and was seen crying as she left. Payal’s husband Salman and mother Abida Salim alleged that the seniors harassed her for getting admission through Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservation, and also questioned her skills. They claim she had complained to senior hospital authorities at least thrice, but no action was taken.