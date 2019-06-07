Payal Tadvi suicide: Crime Branch wants to use CCTV footage

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch, which on Thursday got a nod from the Bombay High Court to interrogate the three doctors arrested in the Payal Tadvi suicide case, seeks to confront the accused with CCTV footage in which they are allegedly seen loitering near Tadvi’s room after she committed suicide on May 22, said police.

“There are certain matters emerging from the CCTV footage which have to be investigated,” Special Public Prosecutor Raja Thakare told the Bombay High Court on Thursday.

The three accused have been booked for the alleged abetment of suicide of the 26-year-old doctor, who belonged to the Tadvi Bhil community. They were also booked under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Maharashtra Prohibition of Ragging Act. They have denied the charges, claiming they pulled her up for “shirking work”.

A police officer said that in the CCTV footage, two of the accused — Hema Ahuja and Bhakti Mehare — are purportedly seen loitering near Tadvi’s room. They are suspected to have gone inside after her body was rushed to the hospital. “The victim’s phone was also inside the room, and hence, we want to find out if there was any attempt at destroying evidence,” said an official. In the high court, the Crime Branch also reiterated its request for custody of the accused, after a trial court rejected it last week.

“The accused have only said they are innocent and they do not know anything,” Thakare told the HC.After the arrests of Ahuja, Mehare and Ankita Khandelwal on May 29 by Agripada Police, the special court had granted them custody for two days.

The case was then transferred to the Crime Branch which, on May 31, sought further custody. The special court, however, said custody could not be granted as no “substantial evidence” had been collected. The Crime Branch then approached the high court.