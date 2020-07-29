Payal Tadvi suicide case: Tribal students’ body writes to MMC over restoration of medical licences of two accused

Payal Tadvi was found dead in her hostel room on May 22 last year. A note she left behind said that it had become “unbearable” for her to carry on with the alleged “torture” meted out to her by the three. (File) Payal Tadvi was found dead in her hostel room on May 22 last year. A note she left behind said that it had become “unbearable” for her to carry on with the alleged “torture” meted out to her by the three. (File)

THE ALL Maharashtra Tribal Students Association has written to the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) over the restoration of the medical licences of the doctors booked for allegedly harassing and abetting the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi at BYL Nair Hospital.

In March, the MMC had revoked the suspension of the licences of two doctors, Bhakti Mehare and Ankita Khandelwal, registered with the Maharashtra council, pending completion of inquiry against them and the third accused, Hema Ahuja, who is registered in another state.

Referring to a report by The Indian Express, the Association has said the MMC’s decision to revoke the suspension of the licences was taken on the basis of the Bombay High Court’s order in February, which said that it did not have the jurisdiction to suspend their licences but directed the MMC to take appropriate decision based on the inquiry.

“This is shocking that instead of proceeding for the immediate enquiry… you revoked the suspension. You neither heard the complainant (Payal’s mother Abeda) nor have you shown decency in informing your order to the complainant,” Arjunsing Vasave, president of the All Maharashtra Tribal Students Association, said in the letter.

Payal’s family was informed about the MMC’s decision this month during proceedings of the petition filed by the three accused in the Supreme Court seeking permission to continue with their post-graduation studies. The MMC had said the decision was taken following the Bombay High Court’s order and an inquiry against the three accused will continue but remains stalled due to the lockdown.

Payal’s family also wrote to the state Minister for Medical Education Amit Deshmukh after they were informed about the MMC’s decision.

The Association has added that the accused doctors were booked for allegedly harassing Payal, who belonged to the Tadvi Bhil Scheduled Tribe, which is a “heinous crime”.

“Such criminal conduct by the accused is a serious blot on the medical profession. As MMC, you are supposed to take serious note and action against such offenders in the medical profession. But, unfortunately, you have undermined your responsibility and you have done grave injustice to Dr Payal,” the letter states.

Payal was found dead in her hostel room on May 22 last year. A note she left behind said that it had become “unbearable” for her to carry on with the alleged “torture” meted out to her by the three.

