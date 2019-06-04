Payal Tadvi suicide case: Court adjourns hearing on bail plea of accused for June 10

A special court Tuesday adjourned the hearing over bail plea moved by three doctors, who are accused in the death of Dr Payal Tadvi, for June 10. The bail application was filed by Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehare and Ankita Khandelwal, who has been booked on charges of abetment to suicide.

Advertising

The court has also asked the Mumbai Crime Branch, which is investigating the case, to file a reply in the matter.

Bail applications of three doctors-Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehare and Ankita Khandelwal, accused of abetment of suicide of #DrPayalTadvi adjourned for hearing on June 10. Mumbai police crime branch asked to file a reply @IndianExpress — Sadaf Modak (@sadafmodak) June 4, 2019

Meanwhile, the crime branch is expected to approach the court this week to challenge a special court order sending three doctors arrested in the case to judicial custody. The case was transferred to the crime branch by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last Thursday, while the court issued its order the next day.

The accused had submitted the bail plea with the special court on Monday over the alleged suicide of 26-year-old doctor Payal Tadvi. An anticipatory bail application was initially filed on May 28, which was not heard as they were arrested before the hearing. The accused said they were unaware of Tadvi’s caste and hence sections under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act do not apply.

The three accused in the case are in the final year of their MBBS course pursuing gynaecology. The families of the three students have accused of harassment and caste discrimination.

On May 22, Tadvi, a second-year postgraduate student at the TN Topiwala National Medical College, committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room. Her family has accused her three seniors (Mehare, Ahuja and Khandelwal) of harassment and caste discrimination against Tadvi. Last week, a 21-member committee in BYL Nair hospital, attached with the medical college, submitted an anti-ragging report to the MUHS, observing Tadvi was harassed by the three seniors and gynaecology unit head Dr YI Ching Ling was responsible for not taking any action despite a complaint by Tadvi’s family.