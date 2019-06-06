Payal Tadvi suicide: Bombay HC disallows crime branch plea seeking further custody of accused

Accused of abetment of Dr Payal Tadvi’s suicide, the Bombay High Court Thursday disallowed Mumbai Police Crime Branch’s petition seeking further custody of the three accused doctors for interrogation. However, the court has allowed Mumbai police to question them Thursday from 2 pm – 6 pm and then from Friday till Sunday during 9 am – 6 pm. The three accused can be interrogated in the crime branch unit and have to be sent back to jail before 6 pm, the high court added.

Advertising

The Mumbai Crime Branch, which is investigating the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi, had challenged a special court order sending three doctors arrested in the case to judicial custody till June 10. The case was transferred to the crime branch by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last Thursday, while the sessions court sent the trio to judicial custody the next day.

The three accused Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehare and Ankita Khandelwal are in the final year of their MBBS course pursuing gynaecology. The accused doctors have also filed bail applications before a special court. The bail pleas are yet to come up for a hearing before the court. The three were sent to judicial custody till June 10.

On May 22, Tadvi, a second-year gynaecology student of TN Topiwala National Medical College, committed suicide in her hostel room. Her mother has registered a case against the three seniors alleging caste discrimination and harassment drove her daughter to suicide.